Praxis soars on essential tremor phase III, preps for NDA

Oct. 16, 2025
By Karen Carey
Success by nearly all measures with Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s essential tremor phase III candidate, ulixacaltamide, drove the company’s stock up significantly and provided solid data for an NDA filing planned for early 2026.
