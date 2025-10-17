BioWorld - Friday, October 17, 2025
Aicuris to file pritelivir NDA on positive phase III data in herpes infections

Oct. 16, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Aicuris Anti-Infective Cures AG is preparing to file for U.S. FDA approval after reporting positive phase III results for lead antiviral pritelivir in the healing of refractory herpes simplex virus lesions in immunocompromised patients.
