BioWorld - Friday, October 17, 2025
Home
» Aicuris to file pritelivir NDA on positive phase III data in herpes infections
Aicuris to file pritelivir NDA on positive phase III data in herpes infections
Oct. 16, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Aicuris Anti-Infective Cures AG is preparing to file for U.S. FDA approval after reporting positive phase III results for lead antiviral pritelivir in the healing of refractory herpes simplex virus lesions in immunocompromised patients.
BioWorld
Clinical
Infection
Europe
U.S.