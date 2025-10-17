BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Adcytherix raises $122M series A to develop novel ADCs
Oct. 16, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
A year and half from its inception, Adcytherix SAS has raised a €105 million (US$122 million) series A, enabling it to take the lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program into clinical development next year.
