BioWorld - Saturday, October 18, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Mixed EMA news for Sanofi: Wayrilz yay, Rezurock nay

Oct. 17, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
There was a curate’s egg for Sanofi SA from this month’s meeting of the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, with a recommendation to approve one of the French pharma’s drugs – and the rejection of another.
BioWorld Clinical Europe CHMP EMA