Nephrology

Xortx to acquire VB4-P5 renal program from Vectus

Oct. 17, 2025
Xortx Therapeutics Inc. has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire a renal anti-fibrotic therapeutic program from Vectus Biosystems Ltd., including a novel new chemical entity, VB4-P5.
