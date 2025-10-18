BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Saturday, October 18, 2025
Home
» Xortx to acquire VB4-P5 renal program from Vectus
Nephrology
Xortx to acquire VB4-P5 renal program from Vectus
Oct. 17, 2025
Xortx Therapeutics Inc. has entered into a binding term sheet to acquire a renal anti-fibrotic therapeutic program from Vectus Biosystems Ltd., including a novel new chemical entity, VB4-P5.
BioWorld Science
Nephrology
Small molecule