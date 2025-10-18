BioWorld - Saturday, October 18, 2025
Inflammatory

Bioage Labs patents new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

Oct. 17, 2025
Bioage Labs Inc. has disclosed NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammatory disorders.
