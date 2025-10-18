BioWorld - Saturday, October 18, 2025
Gastrointestinal

Salubris Pharmaceuticals divulges new MIR124 activators

Oct. 17, 2025
Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has synthesized compounds acting as MIR124 activators reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and inflammatory disorders.
