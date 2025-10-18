BioWorld - Saturday, October 18, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

Genescience Pharmaceuticals describes new PAH stabilizers for PKU

Oct. 17, 2025
Genescience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has identified phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) (R408W mutant) stabilizers reported to be useful for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU).
