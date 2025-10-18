BioWorld - Saturday, October 18, 2025
Cancer

New TEAD inhibitors disclosed in Insilico Medicine patent

Oct. 17, 2025
Insilico Medicine Ltd. has divulged transcriptional enhancer factor (TEAD) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis.
