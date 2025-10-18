BioWorld - Saturday, October 18, 2025
Cancer

Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology discovers new KIF18A inhibitors

Oct. 17, 2025
Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has described kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
