Excellergy launches with $70M for a new class of allergy drugs

Oct. 16, 2025
By Brian Orelli
With $70 million in hand, Excellergy Inc. is ready to advance its lead candidate for allergic diseases into clinical trials. The series A round was led by Samsara Biocapital with co-investments from Red Tree Venture Capital and Decheng Capital.
