BioWorld - Friday, October 17, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

ECNP 2025: Endocannabinoids have metabolic role in mental health

Oct. 16, 2025
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
At the 2025 European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress in Amsterdam this week, researchers presented new findings on the role of endocannabinoids in stress, addiction … and the integrity of the blood-brain-barrier.
BioWorld Science Conferences Neurology/psychiatric Substance use and poisoning