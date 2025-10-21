Neurology/psychiatric

Women more prone to AD even though their brains age better

Do men’s and women’s brains age equally? Women are more often diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) than men. Age is the primary known risk factor for AD prevalence, and both aging and AD are associated with brain atrophy, but it is still not clear whether men and women differ regarding brain decline in aging. There is mixed evidence regarding this topic, since most of the larger studies have shown an abrupt decay of total gray matter and hippocampal volume in men, but other studies have found steeper total gray matter decline in women.