BioWorld - Tuesday, October 21, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Post spinoff, Samsung Bioepis inks first ADC deal with Phrontline
Post spinoff, Samsung Bioepis inks first ADC deal with Phrontline
Oct. 21, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd. announced Oct. 21 the signing of a license deal to codevelop, manufacture and commercialize two of Phrontline Biopharma Suzhou Co. Ltd.’s novel bispecific dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate
Asia-Pacific
China