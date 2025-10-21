BioWorld - Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Post spinoff, Samsung Bioepis inks first ADC deal with Phrontline

Oct. 21, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd. announced Oct. 21 the signing of a license deal to codevelop, manufacture and commercialize two of Phrontline Biopharma Suzhou Co. Ltd.’s novel bispecific dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates.
