BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, October 23, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Alector stock and staff halved after phase III fail in dementia
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Alector stock and staff halved after phase III fail in dementia
Oct. 22, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
The failure of Alector Inc.’s phase III study of latozinemab in treating dementia halved the company’s stock on Oct. 22. That is also about the same percentage of staff that Alector is letting go after the clinical trial stumble.
BioWorld
Clinical
Neurology/psychiatric
Monoclonal antibody
U.S.