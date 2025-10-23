BioWorld - Thursday, October 23, 2025
Alector stock and staff halved after phase III fail in dementia

Oct. 22, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
The failure of Alector Inc.’s phase III study of latozinemab in treating dementia halved the company’s stock on Oct. 22. That is also about the same percentage of staff that Alector is letting go after the clinical trial stumble.
