BioWorld - Saturday, October 18, 2025
Cancer

Adcytherix raises $122M series A to develop novel ADCs

Oct. 17, 2025
By Nuala Moran
A year and half from its inception, Adcytherix SAS has raised a €105 million (US$122 million) series A, enabling it to take the lead antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) program into clinical development next year.
