BioWorld - Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Next-generation inhibitors of PDGFR-α in cancer

Oct. 21, 2025
No Comments
Excessive signaling by platelet-derived growth factor receptor (PDGFR)-α, a transmembrane tyrosine kinase, helps drive the rapid angiogenesis that many types of tumor cells need in order to proliferate and metastasize.
BioWorld Science Cancer