Cancer

AKT1 inhibitors disclosed in Alterome Therapeutics patent

Oct. 21, 2025
Alterome Therapeutics Inc. has identified new RAC-α serine/threonine-protein kinase (AKT1; PKB-α) E17K mutant)inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
