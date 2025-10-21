BioWorld - Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Gastrointestinal

Daewon Pharm patent reveals new H+/K+-ATPase inhibitors

Oct. 21, 2025
Daewon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has reported new compounds acting as H+/K+-ATPase inhibitors useful for the treatment of reflux esophagitis.
