BioWorld - Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Dermatologic

Genescience Pharmaceuticals reports TYR inhibitors

Oct. 21, 2025
Genescience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has discovered new tyrosinase (TYR) inhibitors acting as melanin inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of skin hyperpigmentation.
