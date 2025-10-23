BioWorld - Thursday, October 23, 2025
Dermatologic

New IL-17 modulators divulged in Innocare Pharma patent

Oct. 22, 2025
Beijing Innocare Pharma Tech Co. Ltd. and Innocare Pharma Ltd. have identified compounds acting as interleukin-17A (IL-17A)/interleukin-17 receptor A (IL-17RA) interaction, interleukin-17A/A (IL17A/A) and interleukin-17A/F (IL17A/F) inhibitors.
