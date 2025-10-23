BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, October 23, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» New IL-17 modulators divulged in Innocare Pharma patent
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Dermatologic
New IL-17 modulators divulged in Innocare Pharma patent
Oct. 22, 2025
Beijing Innocare Pharma Tech Co. Ltd. and Innocare Pharma Ltd. have identified compounds acting as interleukin-17A (IL-17A)/interleukin-17 receptor A (IL-17RA) interaction, interleukin-17A/A (IL17A/A) and interleukin-17A/F (IL17A/F) inhibitors.
BioWorld Science
Dermatologic
Patents