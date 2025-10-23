BioWorld - Thursday, October 23, 2025
Apeiron Biotechnology synthesizes selenium-based POLθ inhibitors

Oct. 22, 2025
Shanghai Apeiron Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has reported selenium-containing heterocyclic compounds acting as DNA polymerase theta (POLθ, POLQ) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
