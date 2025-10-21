BioWorld - Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Regulatory actions for Oct. 21, 2025

Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific: Belite, Celltrion, Chiesi, GSK, Lundbeck, Minovia, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech, Teva.
