SK Bio, Eurofarma launch Mentis Care for digital epilepsy care

Oct. 22, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and Eurofarma Laboratórios SA launched a new joint venture (JV) called Mentis Care Inc. Oct. 21, dedicated to developing an AI-powered platform for epilepsy management.
