Halloween turns scary for Dexcom despite strong Q3

Dexcom Inc. executives may have thought a $30 million beat of the consensus estimates for third quarter revenue and 20% year-over-year organic growth provided a treat to shareholders, but investors seemed to feel tricked instead. The continuous glucose monitoring powerhouse saw its share price drop a frightening 17% in the first two hours of trading on Oct. 31, pushing it down by one-third from its peak of $89.53 in late July. Investors appear to have been spooked by the company’s conservative projections for 2026, following issues with its G7 sensor, which management said have been largely resolved.