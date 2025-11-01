BioWorld - Saturday, November 1, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Halloween turns scary for Dexcom despite strong Q3

Oct. 31, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Dexcom Inc. executives may have thought a $30 million beat of the consensus estimates for third quarter revenue and 20% year-over-year organic growth provided a treat to shareholders, but investors seemed to feel tricked instead. The continuous glucose monitoring powerhouse saw its share price drop a frightening 17% in the first two hours of trading on Oct. 31, pushing it down by one-third from its peak of $89.53 in late July. Investors appear to have been spooked by the company’s conservative projections for 2026, following issues with its G7 sensor, which management said have been largely resolved.
BioWorld MedTech Diabetes Continuous glucose monitor (CGM) U.S.