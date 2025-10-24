BioWorld - Friday, October 24, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Nippon Shinyaku patents compounds for myotonic dystrophy 1

Oct. 23, 2025
Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. has disclosed compounds inhibiting binding between r(CUG) repeats in DMPK (DM1) and MBNL protein reported to be useful for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy 1.
