Cancer

Boehringer Ingelheim identifies SOS1 inhibitors for KRAS-mutant cancers

Oct. 23, 2025
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG has discovered son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
