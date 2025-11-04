BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Skin substitutes take a hit in Medicare doc fee final for 2026
Nov. 3, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The U.S. CMS has adopted an aggressive payment policy for skin substitutes in the Medicare physician fee schedule for 2026, although the payment rate is sufficiently higher than the agency had proposed to mollify some critics.
