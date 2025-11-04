BioWorld - Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Skin substitutes take a hit in Medicare doc fee final for 2026

Nov. 3, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. CMS has adopted an aggressive payment policy for skin substitutes in the Medicare physician fee schedule for 2026, although the payment rate is sufficiently higher than the agency had proposed to mollify some critics.
