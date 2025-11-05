BioWorld - Wednesday, November 5, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FDA hints that QMSR is retroactive for applications, inspections

Nov. 4, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s Quality Management System Regulation (QMSR) is not technically in force until Feb. 2, 2026, but a new draft guidance from the agency’s device center seems to indicate that there is a strong element of retroactivity to the QMSR.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. CDRH