BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, November 5, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» CG Bio, Nexgel developing long-acting drug delivery system
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
CG Bio, Nexgel developing long-acting drug delivery system
Nov. 4, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Nexgel Biotech Co. Ltd. and CG Bio Co. Ltd. agreed to co-develop a thermosensitive polyphosphazene hydrogel-based long-acting drug delivery platform through a new collaboration agreement signed Oct. 31.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Aging
Obesity
Orthopedics
Medical devices
Asia-Pacific
FDA
IDE