BioWorld - Wednesday, November 5, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

CG Bio, Nexgel developing long-acting drug delivery system

Nov. 4, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Nexgel Biotech Co. Ltd. and CG Bio Co. Ltd. agreed to co-develop a thermosensitive polyphosphazene hydrogel-based long-acting drug delivery platform through a new collaboration agreement signed Oct. 31.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Aging Obesity Orthopedics Medical devices Asia-Pacific FDA IDE