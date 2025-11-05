BioWorld - Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Impulse Dynamics scores big win via Medicare coverage for CCM

Nov. 4, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Impulse Dynamics Inc. snared an affirmative Medicare coverage policy for its Optimizer cardiac contractility modulation (CCM) system, giving the company sole possession of the U.S. marketplace for this therapy at least for the time being.
