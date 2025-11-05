BioWorld - Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Other news to note for Nov. 5, 2025

Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Aqua Medical, Co-Diagnostics, Medical Microinstruments, Polyactiva, Raresight, Xtant Medical.
