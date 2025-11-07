BioWorld - Friday, November 7, 2025
Billiontoone shares surge after $273M upsized IPO

Nov. 6, 2025
By Holland Johnson
Billiontoone Inc. saw its shares surge well beyond the already upsized $60 IPO price, opening at $100 each, giving the molecular diagnostics company a market value of $4.4 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings.
