Friday, November 7, 2025
Home
» Billiontoone shares surge after $273M upsized IPO
Billiontoone shares surge after $273M upsized IPO
Nov. 6, 2025
By
Holland Johnson
Billiontoone Inc. saw its shares surge well beyond the already upsized $60 IPO price, opening at $100 each, giving the molecular diagnostics company a market value of $4.4 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings.
Diagnostics