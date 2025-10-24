BioWorld - Friday, October 24, 2025
Infection

Quaternized pyridine derivatives against MRSA

Oct. 24, 2025
The multidrug resistance of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) makes it a global threat to public health, and the current first-line treatment for MRSA, the glycopeptide vancomycin, can have toxic effects on the kidney and ear.
