Friday, October 24, 2025
Cancer

Gilead Sciences patents new PI3Kα inhibitors

Oct. 24, 2025
Gilead Sciences Inc. has reported new compounds acting as phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
