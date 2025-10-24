BioWorld - Friday, October 24, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Neurology/psychiatric

Park City Bio discloses serotonin receptor agonists

Oct. 24, 2025
Park City Bio LLC has prepared and tested new serotonin receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of pain, inflammation, psychiatric and neurological disorders.
