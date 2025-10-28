BioWorld - Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Metis plans China NDA submission for orally dissolving PBA drug

Oct. 27, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Based on positive phase III study results, Metis Techbio is planning to file an NDA for its AI-derived orally disintegrating tablet drug candidate for pseudobulbar affect, MTS-004, in China next year.
BioWorld Clinical Regulatory Cancer Immune Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule Asia-Pacific China NDA NMPA