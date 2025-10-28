BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, October 28, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Metis plans China NDA submission for orally dissolving PBA drug
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Metis plans China NDA submission for orally dissolving PBA drug
Oct. 27, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Based on positive phase III study results, Metis Techbio is planning to file an NDA for its AI-derived orally disintegrating tablet drug candidate for pseudobulbar affect, MTS-004, in China next year.
BioWorld
Clinical
Regulatory
Cancer
Immune
Neurology/psychiatric
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
China
NDA
NMPA