BioWorld - Wednesday, October 29, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Qyuns and Roche partner in $1B+ bispecific antibody deal

Oct. 29, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Qyuns Therapeutics Co. Ltd. signed a potential $1.07 billion license deal with Roche Holding AG, granting the latter exclusive rights to QX-031N – a human thymic stromal lymphopoietin and interleukin-33)-targeting bispecific antibody.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Immune Respiratory Bispecific antibody Asia-Pacific Europe IND NMPA