Qyuns and Roche partner in $1B+ bispecific antibody deal
Oct. 29, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Qyuns Therapeutics Co. Ltd. signed a potential $1.07 billion license deal with Roche Holding AG, granting the latter exclusive rights to QX-031N – a human thymic stromal lymphopoietin and interleukin-33)-targeting bispecific antibody.
