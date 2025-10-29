BioWorld - Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Endocrine/metabolic

Genescience discovers new SLC6A19 inhibitors for PKU

Oct. 29, 2025
Genescience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has identified sodium-dependent neutral amino acid transporter B(0)AT1 (SLC6A19) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU).
