BioWorld - Thursday, October 30, 2025
Home
» Lumosa’s stroke drug meets phase IIb endpoints in China
Lumosa’s stroke drug meets phase IIb endpoints in China
Oct. 30, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Lumosa Therapeutics Co. Ltd.’s intravenous odatroltide (LT-3001) met the primary endpoints in a phase IIb trial in China in patients with acute ischemic stroke, paving the way for a pivotal phase III study.
BioWorld
Clinical
Neurology/psychiatric
Asia-Pacific
China