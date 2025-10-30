BioWorld - Thursday, October 30, 2025
Lumosa’s stroke drug meets phase IIb endpoints in China

Oct. 30, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Lumosa Therapeutics Co. Ltd.’s intravenous odatroltide (LT-3001) met the primary endpoints in a phase IIb trial in China in patients with acute ischemic stroke, paving the way for a pivotal phase III study.
