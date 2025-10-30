BioWorld - Thursday, October 30, 2025
Regulatory actions for Oct. 30, 2025

Oct. 30, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, and other regulatory decisions and designations: Biomarin, Exousia, Merck, Mimetech.
