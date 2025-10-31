BioWorld - Friday, October 31, 2025
Boehringer licenses Kyowa Kirin's small molecule for autoimmune disease

Oct. 31, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH has licensed an unnamed small-molecule preclinical candidate from Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. in the autoimmune disease space in a deal worth up to €640 million (US$739 million).
