BioWorld - Friday, October 31, 2025
Home
Boehringer licenses Kyowa Kirin's small molecule for autoimmune disease
Boehringer licenses Kyowa Kirin's small molecule for autoimmune disease
Oct. 31, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH has licensed an unnamed small-molecule preclinical candidate from Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd. in the autoimmune disease space in a deal worth up to €640 million (US$739 million).
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Immune
Inflammatory
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
Japan