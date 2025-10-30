BioWorld - Thursday, October 30, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Abbisko describes new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

Oct. 30, 2025
Abbisko Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has identified GTPase KRAS inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents