BioWorld - Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Zag Bio launches with $80M to dampen immune response via thymus
Immune
Zag Bio launches with $80M to dampen immune response via thymus
Oct. 29, 2025
By
Brian Orelli
No Comments
Zag Bio Inc. came out of stealth mode with $80 million in funding so far, including a recently closed series A financing, to develop its platform for autoimmune diseases using drugs targeted to the thymus where thymic regulatory cells are produced.
