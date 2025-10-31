BioWorld - Friday, October 31, 2025
Cancer

Novartis discloses pan-RAS inhibitors

Oct. 31, 2025
Novartis AG has reported macrocyclic compounds acting as pan-RAS inhibitors and therefore potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
