BioWorld - Friday, October 31, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Neurology/psychiatric

SK Biopharmaceuticals reports Nav1.7 blockers

Oct. 31, 2025
SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has identified sodium channel protein type 9 subunit α (SCN9A; Nav1.7) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents