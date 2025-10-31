BioWorld - Friday, October 31, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Cancer Research Technology and My-T Bio divulge PKMYT1 inhibitors

Oct. 31, 2025
Cancer Research Technology Ltd. and My-T Bio Ltd. have discovered Myt1 kinase (PKMYT1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents