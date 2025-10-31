BioWorld - Friday, October 31, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Allorion Therapeutics identifies AKR1C3 inhibitors

Oct. 31, 2025
Allorion Therapeutics Inc. has patented phosphoramidate macrocycle compounds acting as aldo-keto reductase family 1 member C3 (AKR1C3; 17β-HSD5) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents