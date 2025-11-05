BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Newco news
Neok Bio launches with $75M to develop bispecific ADCs
Nov. 5, 2025
By
Brian Orelli
No Comments
Neok Bio Inc. was formed earlier this year and is already on schedule to file an IND in a few months for its two bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat various types of tumors.
