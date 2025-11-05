BioWorld - Wednesday, November 5, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco news

Neok Bio launches with $75M to develop bispecific ADCs

Nov. 5, 2025
By Brian Orelli
No Comments
Neok Bio Inc. was formed earlier this year and is already on schedule to file an IND in a few months for its two bispecific antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat various types of tumors.
BioWorld Financings Newco news Cancer Oncology Antibody-drug conjugate Bispecific antibody Series A