BioWorld - Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Hangzhou Baicreat Pharma-Tech describes new POLθ inhibitors

Nov. 5, 2025
Hangzhou Baicreat Pharma-Tech Co. Ltd. has identified DNA polymerase θ (POLθ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents